Bouknight tallied 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over Grand Rapids.
Bouknight posted a team-high-tying point total while leading the team in threes made and rebounds in Friday's win. Bouknight has averaged 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last 10 games.
