Bouknight finished with 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one assist over 24 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime win over Lakeland.

Bouknight finished as one of seven Swarm players in double figures in scoring while finishing second on the bench in scoring and assists. Bouknight has averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games.