Bouknight was recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.

Bouknight has spent the last week and a half in the G League and has seen plenty of run with the Swarm. While he's had a minimal role for the Hornets in recent weeks, he'll be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks and could see some playing time if Terry Rozier (foot) and Dennis Smith (illness) are sidelined.