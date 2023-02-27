The Hornets recalled Bouknight to the NBA club from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Bouknight, Bryce McGowens and Theo Maledon have all been elevated and will be available for Monday's game against the Pistons. Bouknight has made just seven appearances since Nov. 28 and didn't play over six minutes in any of those contests, so it's safe to assume his presence won't impact Charlotte's rotation.