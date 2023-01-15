The Hornets recalled Bouknight to the NBA club from the G League on Sunday.

While playing for the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday, Bouknight finished with 19 points (6-15 FG), five rebounds and three assists. The 22-year-old will now be available for Charlotte's matchup against Boston on Sunday, but he's unlikely to garner a major role, as he's averaging just 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.9 minutes across 25 NBA appearances.