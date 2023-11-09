Bouknight (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Bouknight underwent knee surgery in October and was recently re-evaluated by the team's medical staff. While he'll remain out Friday, he's been cleared to return to team activity, so he appears to be trending toward a return.
