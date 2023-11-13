Bouknight (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Miami.
Bouknight underwent a minor knee surgery in mid-October and was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff last week. He was cleared to return to team activities, but it remains unclear when he'll be able to play in a game. His next chance to do so will arrive Friday against the Bucks.
