site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-james-bouknight-remains-sidelined-435961 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hornets' James Bouknight: Remains sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bouknight (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Bouknight is still recovering from a left knee injury. It's unclear when he'll be able to make his regular-season debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read
Steve Alexander
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 9 min read