Bouknight (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.
Bouknight has yet to suit up this season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the preseason. Bouknight's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Dallas, but he doesn't appear to be nearing a return.
