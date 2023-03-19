Bouknight tallied 44 points (13-20 FG, 11-16 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-124 win over Austin.

Bouknight led the team in scoring, threes made, rebounds and tied a team-high in steals en route to a dominant 44-point double-double in Saturday's win. Bouknight has averaged 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 23 regular-season contests.