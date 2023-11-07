Bouknight (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Bouknight continues to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch versus Washington.
