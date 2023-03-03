Bouknight notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 loss to College Park.

Bouknight was one of six Swarm players in double-figures in scoring, finishing with a strong night from deep in the loss. Bouknight has averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 17 regular-season games.