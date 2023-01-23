Bouknight notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 loss to Windy City.
Bouknight was one of five Swarm players to score in double figures Saturday, putting forth a strong performance from three. Bouknight has averaged 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last eight games.
