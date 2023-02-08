Bouknight posted 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-122 win over Windy City.

Bouknight finished third on the team in scoring while finishing as one of five Swarm players in double figures during Sunday's win. Bouknight has averaged 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last 11 games.