Bouknight suffered a sprained left knee during training camp Saturday and will not participate in Charlotte's Purple and Teal fan event.
Bouknight's status for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Heat is now in question. The third-year guard averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.1 minutes across 34 games in 2022-23.
