Bouknight posted 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over Maine.

Bouknight was one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring while leading the team in rebounds en route to a double-double. Bouknight has averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 16 regular-season games.