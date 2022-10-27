The Hornets exercised Bouknight's third-year team option for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Bouknight will become a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 season, so the Hornets have two more years of team control. Despite off-court concerns, the 2021 No. 11 pick has seen an increased role due to injuries to LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Terry Rozier (ankle). Bouknight has averaged 5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 28.6 field-goal percentage in 15.5 minutes through four games this season.