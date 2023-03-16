Bouknight tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Mexico City.

Bouknight returned to the floor after missing Sunday's NBA contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right ankle injury, leading Greensboro in scoring and three's made in a G League defeat. Bouknight has averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21 G League games this season.