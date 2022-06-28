Bouknight underwent surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger Monday and will be sidelined for Summer League, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports

Bouknight made 31 NBA appearances as a rookie, posting 4.6 points across 9.8 minutes per game. However, he excelled at the G League level, averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks across seven appearances with the Greensboro Swarm. The surgery isn't expected to impact his availability for the regular season, but his absence from Summer League may hinder his ability to carve out a role to start the year.