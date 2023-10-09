Bouknight (knee) won't travel with the team for their upcoming two-game road trip.
Bouknight sustained a sprained left knee during training camp and will be unable to suit up in the Hornets' first two preseason games -- Tuesday in Miami and Thursday in Washington. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Thunder.
More News
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Suffers knee injury•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Erupts for 26 points•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Big minutes yield nothing in loss•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Recalled from G League•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Stellar from three in 44-point game•