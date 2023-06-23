Nnaji was selected 31st in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Celtics, but he was quickly redirected to the Charlotte Hornets.

Nnaji is a project for the future, as he doesn't turn 19 until August. A 6-foot-11 center with a massive 7-foot-5 wingspan, Nnaji didn't play much for FC Barcelona last season, but he showed off his athleticism and touch around the rim. With Mark Williams and Nick Richards under contract for Charlotte, Nnaji will likely spend some time in the G League, at least in the early going.