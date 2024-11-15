site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-jared-rhoden-transferred-to-g-league | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hornets' Jared Rhoden: Transferred to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Hornets transferred Rhoden to the Greensboro Swarm of the G League on Friday.
Rhoden is averaging just 1.3 points in 3.3 minutes across his three NBA appearances this season. As a two-way player, Rhoden should receive more playing time in the G League.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read