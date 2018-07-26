Hornets' Jaylen Barford: Gets camp deal with Charlotte

Barford agreed to a contract Thursday with the Hornets that includes an invitation to training camp.

The undrafted shooting guard out of Arkansas averaged 17.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35 games during his senior season. He suited up for the Timberwolves during summer-league play, and apparently stood out enough for the Hornets to bring him in on a camp invite. Barford seems unlikely to win a spot on the Hornets' 15-man roster during camp, but could stick with the organization's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.