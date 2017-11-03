Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: 16 points in win over Bucks

Lamb scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.

Lamb continues to pick up increased playing time in the absence of Nic Batum, though his 23 minutes Wednesday were his lowest figure of the season. Lamb has hit at least one three-pointer in each of his last six games and is shooting nearly 39 percent from deep on the year.