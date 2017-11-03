Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: 16 points in win over Bucks
Lamb scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.
Lamb continues to pick up increased playing time in the absence of Nic Batum, though his 23 minutes Wednesday were his lowest figure of the season. Lamb has hit at least one three-pointer in each of his last six games and is shooting nearly 39 percent from deep on the year.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Stays hot in victory•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Nears double-double Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops 15 points in Wednesday's start•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Goes through full practice Sunday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Out Wednesday and Friday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.