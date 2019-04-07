Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: All-around stat line in win
Lamb finished with 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Pistons on Sunday.
Lamb produced a solid all-around stat line in Sunday's win as the Hornets fight for a playoff spot. He's been a big factor in the Hornets' recent three-game winning streak, including his unbelievable buzzer-beater against Toronto. Expect him to stay involved in the offense in the Hornets' final two games of the season.
