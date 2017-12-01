Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available Friday
Lamb (knee) is available to play in Friday's game against the Heat.
Lamb entered Friday with a questionable tag due to left knee bursitis, but it looks like his presence on the injury report was just precautionary. There hasn't been a report of Lamb playing with any kind of limitations, so look for him to be a full go in his usual role off the bench Friday.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Not dealing with an injury•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Heads back to bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will start at shooting guard Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops 24 off the bench in win over Washington•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.