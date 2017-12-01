Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available Friday

Lamb (knee) is available to play in Friday's game against the Heat.

Lamb entered Friday with a questionable tag due to left knee bursitis, but it looks like his presence on the injury report was just precautionary. There hasn't been a report of Lamb playing with any kind of limitations, so look for him to be a full go in his usual role off the bench Friday.

