Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available to play Monday
Lamb (hamstring) has been cleared to play Monday against the Wolves.
The guard was very much questionable, even after going through shootaround, but he'll continue to play through some soreness in the hamstring. Lamb's playing time has taken a bit of a hit since Nic Batum returned, but he's still averaging more than 22 minutes per game over his last three contest and has scored in double figures in each of those games.
