Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Back-to-back duds

Lamb contributed six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 14 minutes Friday in the Hornets' 100-92 victory over the Grizzlies.

Lamb has scored six points in back-to-back games while seeing reduced minutes in favor of second-year guard Malik Monk. Considering that Lamb is slated to become a free agent this summer, it wouldn't be surprising if he continued to cede playing time to Monk after the All-Star break as the Hornets look toward the future. Even if Lamb is dealt to a contending club prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, it's unlikely he would land with a team that would hand him as large of a role as he's held in Charlotte this season.