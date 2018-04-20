Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Best season of six year career

Lamb averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 80 games played with Charlotte during the 2017-18 season.

Lamb enjoyed the best season of his six-year career as he scored a personal high 1,033 total points, which marks the first time reaching the 1,000-point plateau. The former UCONN Husky also dished out a career high 4.1 assists per game. Lamb will be entering the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract with the Hornets next season.