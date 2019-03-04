Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Big game off bench

Lamb scored a team-high 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Despite moving to the second unit, Lamb has received 30-plus minutes in four straight games, averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch. As long as the 26-year-old keeps getting a full workload at Miles Bridges' expense, Lamb should retain plenty of fantasy value.