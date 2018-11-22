Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Career-best shooting night

Lamb scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pacers.

The five made three-pointers were a career high for the 26-year-old, who took advantage once again of all the defensive attention Kemba Walker is commanding right now. Lamb's scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games, cementing his spot in the starting lineup and as one of Walker's primary options when he's looking to pass out of a double team.