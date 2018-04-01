Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Cleared for return Sunday

Lamb (foot) is available to play in Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Lamb sat out Saturday's game against the Wizards due to foot soreness and was initially considered a game time decision for Sunday's tilt. He'll figure to see his typical workload, though Malik Monk could see some extra time if Lamb is at all limited.

