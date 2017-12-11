Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Cleared to play vs. Thunder

Lamb (shin) has been cleared to play Monday against the Thunder.

A bruised shin kept Lamb out of Saturday's loss to the Lakers, but he's apparently moved past the issue and will be available Monday. With Nic Batum (elbow) already ruled out, there's a good chance Lamb could move into the lineup at shooting guard and be in line for increased minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop