Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Cleared to play vs. Thunder
Lamb (shin) has been cleared to play Monday against the Thunder.
A bruised shin kept Lamb out of Saturday's loss to the Lakers, but he's apparently moved past the issue and will be available Monday. With Nic Batum (elbow) already ruled out, there's a good chance Lamb could move into the lineup at shooting guard and be in line for increased minutes.
