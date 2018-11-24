Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Continues producing
Lamb scored 18 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
While it wasn't his best shooting performance, Lamb still scored at least 18 points for the fifth straight game and in double digits for the 10th straight. The 26-year-old is giving the Hornets some crucial secondary scoring behind Kemba Walker, and he should remain on pace for a career season as long as he can remain in this role.
