Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Dealing with groin soreness

Lamb didn't return to the Hornets' exhibition with the Heat on Monday after experiencing groin soreness earlier in the contest, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb, who is on track to open the season as the Hornets' starting shooting guard with Nicolas Batum (elbow) due to miss at least 6-to-8 weeks, was on his way to a productive night before departing, finishing with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. The injury doesn't seem significant at this juncture, but it's still less than ideal with multiple other members of the Hornets backcourt banged up as the regular season approaches. If Lamb's groin issue ends up limiting him when the Hornets kick off the regular season Oct. 18 against the Pistons, rookies Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon would likely be pressed into significant roles in the rotation right off the bat.