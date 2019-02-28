Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Double-doubles in loss
Lamb accumulated 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Houston.
Lamb had perhaps his best all-around game of the season, recording his fourth double-double and managing to contribute across every category. While he struggled with his shot for the second game in a row, Lamb has produced outstanding totals of 34 points, 19 rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and two blocks over his past two outings. While he usually gets overshadowed by Kemba Walker, Lamb's emerged as a solid tertiary option in Charlotte, and is now boasting career-high averages of 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.1 steals per game.
