Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss

Lamb had 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 loss to Minnesota.

Lamb was excellent again Wednesday, continuing to stake his claim as the Hornets' second best player. After some early-season jitters, Lamb has been a picture of consistency over the last month. He currently leads the team in steals and is second in both scoring and rebounding. There is no reason to think that this production cannot stick and he should be on a roster in all leagues.