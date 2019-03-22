Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Double-doubles in win
Lamb totaled 13 points (6-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Lamb produced a double-double in Thursday's win, grabbing 10 boards to go with his 13 points. Over his last four games, Lamb has averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 rebounds. Those are solid numbers for fantasy purposes should Lamb continue to play this well down the stretch.
