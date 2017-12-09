Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Doubtful Saturday
Lamb (shin) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Lamb suffered the injury in Friday's matchup against the Bulls. He compiled four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds and a block across eight minutes before exiting. Dwayne Bacon would presumably see increased run providing depth on the wing should Lamb ultimately sit out.
