Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Celtics

Lamb (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb exited Monday's game with groin soreness. It's seemingly still giving him some discomfort, prompting the team to probably hold him out Wednesday. There's no indication it's serious, however. Assuming he's out, expect Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon to likely see the most run at shooting guard.