Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Downgraded to out Wednesday

Lamb (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's matchup against Dallas.

Lamb entered the day with a "doubtful" designation and wasn't able to make it through shootaround Wednesday morning, so it was a pretty easy decision for the Hornets' medical staff. At this point, it's unclear who will start in Lamb's place, but Devonte' Graham could be an option, while Malik Monk would also be in line for increased minutes.