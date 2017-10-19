Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops 15 points in Wednesday's start
Lamb finished with 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 loss to the Pistons.
Lamb drew the start Wednesday and saw extended run in the absence of both Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal). With Batum possibly out until December, Lamb should continue seeing near starter's minutes on a regular basis and can probably be looked on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.
