Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops 18 points, four assists Wednesday

Lamb accumulated 18 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 preseason victory over the Pistons.

Lamb has been on fire over the team's first two preseason games, shooting a combined 11-for-19 en route to 35 points. He's also collected an impressive 11 rebounds and seven assists. He'll likely function as a backup at both shooting guard and small forward this season, possibly garnering enough minutes to be fantasy relevant in standard formats. It's worth monitoring his production as the preseason continues, as he could be a late-round sleeper in many drafts.