Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops 24 off the bench in win over Washington
Jeremy Lamb totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3PT), seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks off the bench in a 129-124 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Lamb was recently moved to the bench with Nicolas Batum returning from injury, as this was his best game since that move. It could continue too, as Batum reportedly re-aggravated that injury in this win, thus moving Lamb back into the starting small forward role. That immediately makes Lamb relevant again in all formats, as he'll be one of the biggest pickups of the week depending on the Batum news that should be coming shortly. It's not like he's completely irrelevant as a bench player either, with Lamb averaging 19 points across his last three games.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Uncertain to play Monday vs. Minnesota•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers hamstring injury, won't return•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...