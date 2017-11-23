Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops 24 off the bench in win over Washington

Jeremy Lamb totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3PT), seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks off the bench in a 129-124 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Lamb was recently moved to the bench with Nicolas Batum returning from injury, as this was his best game since that move. It could continue too, as Batum reportedly re-aggravated that injury in this win, thus moving Lamb back into the starting small forward role. That immediately makes Lamb relevant again in all formats, as he'll be one of the biggest pickups of the week depending on the Batum news that should be coming shortly. It's not like he's completely irrelevant as a bench player either, with Lamb averaging 19 points across his last three games.