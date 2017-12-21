Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops season-high 32 points in loss
Lamb provided 32 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during a 129-111 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Lamb's 32 points marked a season high as he was pretty much the lone bright spot for the team in the blowout loss. He vastly outplayed starter Nicolas Batum, who went scoreless across 26 minutes. Lamb has had a strong season, but he has a hard time providing consistent production off the bench when the team's backcourt is fully healthy.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will return to bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Starting vs. OKC•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Cleared to play vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.