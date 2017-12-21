Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops season-high 32 points in loss

Lamb provided 32 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during a 129-111 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Lamb's 32 points marked a season high as he was pretty much the lone bright spot for the team in the blowout loss. He vastly outplayed starter Nicolas Batum, who went scoreless across 26 minutes. Lamb has had a strong season, but he has a hard time providing consistent production off the bench when the team's backcourt is fully healthy.