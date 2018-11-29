Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops team-high 22 points in win
Lamb had 22 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over Atlanta.
Lamb scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last eight games Wednesday, pacing the Hornets with 22 points including a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. To begin the season, Lamb's spot as the starting shooting guard was uncertain, to say the least. He soon put those fears to rest and has been the Hornets second best player across the month of November. If for any reason Lamb is sitting on your waiver wire, make sure you go and grab him.
