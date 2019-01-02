Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Exits shootaround early

Lamb (hamstring) wasn't able to complete the Hornets' entire morning shootaround and remains unlikely to play Wednesday against the Mavericks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coach James Borrego hasn't announced who would start in Lamb's place if the swingman is sidelined Wednesday, but rookie Devonte' Graham sounds like the safest bet to fill the void on the top unit, per Bonnell. When Lamb exited in the first half of Monday's win over the Magic with a right hamstring strain, Graham worked with the starters in the second half, finishing with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes. Malik Monk should also benefit from an uptick in playing time with Lamb likely out Wednesday.