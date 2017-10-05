Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Expected starter to open season

Lamb is expected to join the starting five to begin the season with Nicolas Batum (elbow) sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb showed flashes of his potential last season when joining the starters for five games. He posted 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, though his rebounding numbers are skewed from his 17-board game during one of those starts. Regardless, the Hornets are likely hoping he can improve his three-point shooting in joining the starting five considering he made just 28.1 percent of his attempts from deep last season -- down from his career mark of 35.6 percent back in 2013-14. Regardless, his fantasy value will certainly take a leap with this news, especially in DFS where there's no worry about his workload after Batum's return.