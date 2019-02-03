Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Flirts with double-double
Lamb finished Saturday's game against the Bulls with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes.
Lamb had been scuffling entering Saturday's tilt, scoring just six points in each of his last two games. However, he managed to respond well from a few quiet outings by knocking down a solid 45.5 percent of his field goals on the way to a 125-118 victory. While it's concerning that his 3-point percentage has been fallen off of late (22.7 percent over his previous five contests), his 34.2 percent average from deep on the season encourages fantasy owners not to panic, especially considering that he's effective in other categories such as scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (5.5 rpg).
