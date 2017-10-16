Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Goes through full practice Sunday

Lamb (groin) went through a full practice Sunday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb was held out of the team's final two preseason games with soreness in his left groin, but he told the media Sunday night that he's made significant progress over the last two days. The UConn product said he feels "great," which suggests that he'll be ready to play when the Hornets open the regular season Wednesday night in Detroit. Lamb was initially expected to be the first guard off the bench, but he'll now step into the starting lineup, at least temporarily, with Nic Batum set to miss extended time with an elbow injury.